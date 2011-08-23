(Adds details throughout)
BEIJING Aug 23 China on Tuesday urged Libya to
protect its investments and said their oil trade benefited both
countries after a Libyan rebel official warned that Chinese oil
companies could lose out after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
"China's investment in Libya, especially its oil investment,
is one aspect of mutual economic cooperation between China and
Libya, and this cooperation is in the mutual interest of both
the people of China and Libya," the deputy head of the Chinese
Ministry of Commerce trade department, Wen Zhongliang, told a
news conference.
Wen was answering a question about an official at the Libyan
rebel oil firm, AGOCO, who said on Monday that Russian and
Chinese firms may lose out on oil contracts for failing to
support the rebellion against long-time leader Gaddafi.
"We hope after a return to stability in Libya, Libya will
continue to protect the interests and rights of Chinese
investors and we hope to continue investment and economic
cooperation with Libya in the future," said Wen.
China did not use its U.N. Security Council veto power in
March to block a resolution that authorised the NATO bombing
campaign against Gaddafi's forces, but it then condemned the
strikes and urged compromise between his government and rebels.
Since then, however, Beijing has courted Libyan rebels by
hosting their leaders and sending envoys for talks.
On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing will
respect the will of the Libyan people and hopes for a return to
stability in the war-torn country, where fighting continues in
the capital Tripoli.
Rebel leaders promised last week to honour China's business
contracts in the country and requested China's help in
rebuilding Libya once they ended Gaddafi's rule, Xinhua reported
earlier.
China earlier praised Libya's rebel National Transitional
Council as a major political force in Libya and an important
dialogue partner.
Libya supplied 3 percent of China's imported crude oil last
year.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Langi Chiang, Writing by
Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)