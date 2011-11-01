SHANGHAI Nov 1 China's insurance regulator said it has approved China Life Insurance Co Ltd's plan to sell up to 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) worth of subordinated debt.

The bonds will have maturity of 10- and 15-years, the regulator said in a statement dated Oct. 26 but posted on its website on Tuesday.

China Life, the world's largest insurer by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter profit as a slumping stock market hit investment returns.

($1 = 6.355 Chinese Yuan)