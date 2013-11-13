UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
Nov 13 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Oct premium income totalled 293 billion yuan ($48 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wun64v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by the transport and plastics shares, continuing a reversal of gains posted earlier this week. The main TAIEX index fell 0.91 percent to 9,570.88 as of 0143 GMT, after closing down 0.97 percent on Thursday. The plastics and transport indexes fell over 1.5 percent each, while the electronics subindex fell 0.77 percent and the financial subindex was down 0.26 percent. A
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.