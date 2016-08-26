HONG KONG Aug 26 China Life Insurance Co , the country's biggest insurer by market value, plans to boost its overseas investments to 15 percent of total assets in coming years from about 2 percent now, its vice-president said on Friday.

The company, which on Thursday posted a 67 percent drop in its first-half net profit due to lower investment income amid weak stock markets, currently invests $7.6 billion in overseas assets.

The main areas of its overseas investments will be property, logistics, hotels and retail, Zhao Lijun told a briefing.

The insurer also plans to team up with large international private equity firms for making investments, the China Life executive said, without disclosing the names of potential private equity partners or the areas of investments. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)