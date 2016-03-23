BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 23 China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted a 7.7 percent rise in 2015 net profit, but fell short of expectations.

China's largest insurer by market value in Asia Pacific said net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 34.7 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) from 32.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a net profit of 35.7 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last year, Chinese insurers pulled in 2.4 trillion yuan of premiums, up 20 percent from 2014, according to data from China's insurance regulator. ($1 = 6.4968 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Engen Tham in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)