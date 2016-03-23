* Net profit up 7.7 pct to 34.7 bln yuan
* Low interest rates, stake in bank could drag on profit
-analysts
(Recasts, adds detail, analyst quotes, background)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 23 China Life Insurance
Co reported a lower than expected rise in
2015 profit on Wednesday, with analysts warning that low
interest rates and its stake in a Chinese bank could weigh on
this year's earnings.
Asia Pacific's largest insurer by market value posted net
profit up 7.7 percent to 34.7 billion yuan ($5.3 billion)
against a 35.7 billion yuan forecast by analysts, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Insurers worldwide have been grappling with low interest
rates that have reduced the investment yields they need to cover
payments to policyholders, but China Life has invested more in
government bonds than its competitors, analysts said.
"When government bond yields fall, China Life will be forced
to top up its reserves, which will hamper bottom-line goals,"
Bernstein Research analyst Min Zhou said.
Ratings agency Moody's revised its outlook for the Chinese
life insurance industry to negative on March 16, citing falling
interest rates and weaker macroeconomic conditions.
Another source of concern is China Life's recent increase to
its stake in Guangfa Bank from 20 percent to 43 percent, which
could hinder the company's growth.
"We expect the valuation of China Life as an insurance
company to be dragged down by the China Guangfa Bank
acquisition," Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Leon Qi said last
month, adding that China's banks face fundamental challenges
including deterioration of asset quality and net interest margin
pressure.
China Life rival Ping An Insurance Group
last week reported a 38 percent rise in
annual profit.
China Life shares closed up 1.7 percent in Shanghai before
Wednesday's results announcement, against a 0.3 percent gain for
the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index.
($1 = 6.4968 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing;
Editing by Anand Basu and David Goodman)