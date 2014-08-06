HONG KONG Aug 6 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
will buy a $250 million stake in private equity fund
TPG Capital, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
China Life will be a general partner in TPG, and the deal
comes as the private equity firm raises a new global fund worth
around $10 billion, the source said, declining to be identified
because the matter is not public.
TPG and China Life declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the deal.
(Reporting By Stephen Aldred, additional reporting by Lawrence
White, Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)