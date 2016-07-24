(Repeats article first published on Sunday; no changes to text)
* China's women's underwear market set to double U.S. next
yr
* International brands expanding; competition increasing
* Local firms looking to go upmarket, improve quality, style
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, July 24 High-end lingerie sales are
outpacing China's generally downbeat luxury market, and heating
up competition between international brands and local rivals
looking to go upmarket.
U.S. brand Victoria's Secret will open its first store, and
companies including Italy's ultra-luxury La Perla and Germany's
Triumph are adding stores and moving beyond China's mega-cities
to tap a lingerie market that has more than doubled in five
years to $18 billion, according to Mintel Group.
Chinese consumer tastes are maturing, women are more
confident about buying for themselves and President Xi Jinping's
drive against conspicuous consumption is likely diverting
spending from flashy branded bags and accessories to sports and
ath-leisure wear and the more discreet lingerie.
"Luxury is ... not about buying to show off, it's about
buying items that make you feel good," says Chiara Scaglia, La
Perla's Asia chief.
China's women's underwear market is expected to have a
retail value of $25 billion by next year - double that of the
United States - and will grow to $33 billion by 2020, according
to Euromonitor.
Chinese firms such as Beijing Aimer, Maniform and Ordifen
are also chasing that money, targeting higher-end customers and
raising their quality.
"That means foreign brands will have to out-compete local
brands not just on quality, but also innovation," said Matthew
Crabbe, director at Mintel.
For now, the market is highly fragmented, with none of the
leading firms having more than around a 3 percent share.
International brands see China as a priority to help bolster
overall sales given a fairly bleak global outlook.
La Perla, which sells bras priced around 2,000 yuan ($300),
has eight stores in China and plans additional outlets in
Chengdu and Chongqing within the year. It also aims to open a
men's store in Beijing.
"The perception of the lingerie sector has changed," Scaglia
told Reuters. "At the beginning many people we spoke to were
confused as to why anybody should spend over $1,000 on panties
for something nobody sees."
EXPANDING FOOTPRINT
Victoria's Secret will open a 20,000 square foot (1,860
square meter) flagship store in Shanghai this year, taking over
a prime downtown location that used to house a Louis Vuitton
store. "I think it will announce our arrival in China in a very
significant way, and should be the beginning of an enormous
business for us," said Martin Waters, L Brands International
President.
Triumph, which already has 1,000 China stores, plans to open
in five new cities this year and up to 11 cities next year.
Cosmo Lady, a Chinese firm that has focused on the
mass market, selling bras from 50 yuan ($7.50), last year bought
Ordifen to increase its presence in the luxury market.
"We would like to gradually step into the high-end market,"
said Peter Lam, Cosmo Lady's assistant chief financial officer.
Gao Qiannan, a 22-year-old Shandong student who says she
spends upwards of 1,500 yuan a year on lingerie, doesn't think
there's a big difference between Chinese and foreign brands.
"If I can buy a domestic brand, I will, but if I
particularly like the international brand's style, I'll get
that," she said.
The international brands say they don't offer products
specifically for the Chinese market, though La Perla notes that
some colours - red and baby pink - sell far better in Asia than
in Europe or the United States. The Italian brand has also used
Chinese supermodel Liu Wen in its campaigns.
Japanese and South Korean brands are also growing in
popularity in China.
Yin Huijuan, 23, who spends 800 yuan ($120) on lingerie
every three months, said she prefers Japanese brands such as
Wacoal and Narue. "I feel foreign brands' style is more detailed
and diversified, these are areas where domestic brands fall
short," she said.
CONSUMER CAUTION, ONLINE COMPETITION
Even in the lingerie market, though, there are bumps.
Cosmo Lady, which has 8,600 outlets including Ordifen's 550
China stores, saw robust growth in its mass market sales last
year, but has warned about its profits for the first half of
this year, citing China's slowing economic growth, consumer
caution and competing online sales.
Hong Kong-listed Embry Holdings, which owns the
Embry Form lingerie brand, said its group retail sales slipped
by nearly a fifth in April-June on tougher competition and the
economy.
Despite those bumps, the lingerie sector retains a strong
appeal, said Eugene Mak, an analyst at China Merchant Securities
in Hong Kong, and firms like Cosmo Lady are still outperforming
other apparel retailers.
He predicts the market will hit a consolidation phase at
some time. "It's a very young market, but in the near-term it's
going to be messy," he said.
($1 = 6.6730 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Farah Master, with additional reporting by Giulia
Segreti in Milan, Shanghai newsroom, and Sharon Shi and Joyce
Zhou in Hong Kong; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)