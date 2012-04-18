BEIJING, April 19 China's central bank has
pledged to increase reverse repo operations and cut the reserve
requirement ratio to increase liquidity supply "at an
appropriate time", state news agency Xinhua reported late on
Wednesday.
Xinhua cited an unnamed People's Bank of China official as
saying that the bank will "increase reverse repo operations at
an appropriate time" and "cut the reserve requirement ratio ...
to release liquidity."
The central bank recently met with banks, saying it would
inject money into the market if necessary to aid a liquidity
shortage, several sources who attended the meeting told Reuters
in February.
China's money market has seen periodic liquidity shortages
since late 2010 in the wake of a slew of government tightening
steps from October 2010 to July 2011 and because of temporary
factors such as long holidays.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Langi Chiang in Beijing and Kazunori
Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Pullin)