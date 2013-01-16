SINGAPORE Jan 16 China's No.1 producer of premium "baijiu" alcohol, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, said it had violated anti-trust laws by financially penalising third-party distributors after they sold its liquor at prices below levels set by the company.

The liquor maker said it would immediately repeal any policies that violated anti-monopoly laws and reimburse distributors that had been punished.

The disclosure followed checks by the pricing and anti-trust department of China's National Development and Reform Commission and the Guizhou district pricing bureau, which found the company had breached anti-trust regulations that state a manufacturer cannot set a reselling price with a third-party distributor.

Kweichow Moutai disclosed the inspections in statements released on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Distributors affected by the practice and contacted by Reuters declined to comment. Officials with Kweichow Moutai could not be immediately reached for comment.

The admission that the company's pricing policies violated Chinese law potentially opens the door for distributors to lower prices, which could hurt the exclusive image of high-end baijiu brands.

"If there is a big drop in prices, they will lose credibility among their target consumer group and this could cause all types of disruption," said Shanghai-based James Sinclair, managing partner of InterChina Consulting. "As long as they can, they will try to maintain their pricing policy."

LOFTY PRICES

Chinese luxury liquor brands traditionally maintain high retail prices because they are a mark of prestige and the bottles are traditionally given to authority figures as a sign of respect.

Liquor makers and distributors have come under pressure to sell down inventories after Beijing started cracking down in March last year on using public funds to buy luxury items like baijiu. In December, alcohol was banned at military events.

Chinese financial website Yicai.com reported on Wednesday that some high-end Chinese baijiu makers, including Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, had punished distributors for reducing prices.

Officials at Wuliangye declined to comment on the report.

Wuliangye's stock closed 1.5 percent lower while shares in Shanghai-listed Kweichow Moutai dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday and have fallen more than 20 percent from a 2012 high in July, underperforming a broadly weaker market.

Baijiu makers may now need to review their business strategies, said Torsten Stocker, the Hong Kong-based head of the Greater China consumer practice at consulting firm Monitor Deloitte.

"This is going to force them to deal more directly with market realities," he said, adding that top-end baijiu makers may have to widen the price range of their products.

Strong demand for the pricey liquor had been driven by China's burgeoning middle class and wealthy as they splashed out on red wine, cognac and baijiu to show off their rising status.

But things look likely to change, added Stocker.

"What's got them to this point today won't be the same as what will get them through the next five years," he said.

(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada, Matt Driskill and Ryan Woo)