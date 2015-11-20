SHANGHAI Nov 20 China's securities regulator said on Friday 10 companies have completed preparations for initial public offerings.

In the statement posted on their official social media account, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said these companies and their underwriters would consult with the stock exchanges to determine the listing dates.

The CSRC has recently resumed IPOs after suspending listings during the summer market rout.

