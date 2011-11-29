* CNOOC plans several more floating facilities along coast
* Growing competition in building onshore receiving
terminals
* Tianjin facility eyes imported LNG
(Adds details)
By Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai
BEIJING, Nov 29 China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC Group) will build the country's first floating
liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving and storage facility off
the northern city of Tianjin, state media and industry officials
said.
The project, costing 5.7 billion yuan ($892.84 million),
would be able receive 2.2 million tonnes of the fuel annually
and all the LNG will be imported, a CNOOC official said.
China has been adding onshore receiving terminals along its
east coast to handle imports of LNG, super-chilled natural gas
shipped by tankers, to meet surging domestic demand for the
cleaner-burning fuel.
But with competition rising among the main investors --
CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec Corp -- and
limited land sites along the coast, companies have shifted to
floating facilities.
"It's all because of increasing difficulties in winning
state approval for a land-based receiving terminal," said the
CNOOC official.
CNOOC and its partners will either buy or rent a floating
facility for the Tianjin project, which should start operation
in 2014, said the official, adding that CNOOC has plans to add
several more floating facilities along the coastline.
REGASIFICATION
From there, smaller tankers will ship the fuel to an
existing onshore receiving terminal for regasification before
being pumped into the city gas grids or being trucked away by
the country's growing fleet of LNG trucks that supply
residential areas and small power stations.
CNOOC plans to team up with the Tianjin port authority and
the Tianjin city gas company to extend the project into a second
phase -- to build a 6 million tonne-per-year onshore LNG
receiving terminal and four storage tanks with capacity of
160,000 cubic metres each, official news agency Xinhua said on
Tuesday.
The companies have set a target to bring these on line in
2015, it said.
China's LNG imports, which now make up roughly a tenth of
its total gas use, rose by a quarter in the first 10 months of
this year from a year earlier to 9.4 million tonnes, customs
data showed.
CNOOC, the country's leading LNG terminal developer, has
three receiving terminals operating in southern China.
CNOOC is the parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd.
($1=6.3841 yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)