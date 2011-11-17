BEIJING Nov 17 PetroChina's
Dalian liquefied natural gas receiving
terminal, its second and China's fifth, received its first cargo
of the super-chilled gas on Wednesday, in line with an earlier
report by Reuters.
Expedient, the LNG carrier, sailed into Dalian terminal in
northeastern Liaoning province on Wednesday morning, China
Petroleum Daily, a newspaper run by PetroChina parent China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) reported.
It did not specify where the LNG cargo was sourced or how
much LNG was carried.
Dalian will mainly take LNG fuel from Qatar, Australia and
Iran and send the fuel to northeastern China after
regasification, the newspaper report said.
Dalian, with annual handling capacity of 3 million tonnes
under phase-one development, will be able to receive 6 million
tonnes after a second-phase is completed and 10 million in a
further expansion.
PetroChina started in May its first LNG terminal in east
China's Jiangsu province.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)