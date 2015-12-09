BEIJING Dec 9 China's LNG provider Guanghui Energy Co Ltd said it has agreed to import LNG from the Malaysia government-owned Petronas.

The Malaysian company will start to supply LNG to the Chinese company from 2017, said Guanghui on Tuesday, without disclosing the size and price of the deal.

The LNG will be transported to Guanghui's terminal in Jiangsu province, with planning capacity to store 600,000 tonnes a year when its first phase of the construction is ready to operate, and the terminate will eventually expand its storage to 3 million tonnes a year.