SHANGHAI Aug 8 China's four biggest state-owned banks extended new local currency loans worth 205.6 billion yuan ($32 billion) in July, up slightly from June's 198.2 billion yuan, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The official newspaper estimated total new yuan loans extended by all Chinese banks stood at 550 to 650 billion yuan in July, compared with June's 633.9 billion yuan, announced by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) earlier.

A Reuters poll of 22 economists and analysts found Chinese banks' issuance of new yuan loans may have eased to 550 billion yuan in July.

The PBOC directed early this year Chinese banks to lend a total of 7 to 7.5 trillion yuan for 2011, compared with actual lending of 7.95 trillion yuan last year, as it has tightened monetary policy since last October.

But the central bank appears to have slowed down its tightening steps since July, refraining from raising banks' required reserve ratios in the month for the first time since last November, amid signs of a slight slowdown of the economy.

China's big four state-owned banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China . ($1=6.44 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Carrie Ho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)