SHANGHAI Aug 10 About 3 trillion yuan ($466.5 billion) worth of bank loans have flowed into the grey market for high-yielding loans in the eastern coastal provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, where small- and medium-enterprises are desperate for funding, the Securities Times reported on Wednesday, citing a speech by top banking regulator Liu Mingkang.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has already started a nationwide crackdown on such practices, and urged banks to monitor loan flows more closely, Liu told an internal conference recently, according to the newspaper.

Some borrowers, including state-owned guarantor and finance companies, have channelled bank lending into the grey funding market seeking higher interest spreads, literally acting as loan sharks, the article said, citing Liu.

Liu did not mention over what period of time the practice had been reviewed.

Borrowers in the grey market are typically charged an annualized interest rate of 36-60 percent, much higher than the 7.2 percent lending rate charged by commercial banks, the article said.

Many private entrepreneurs have been shut out of the bank lending market as the government has tightened liquidity to tame inflation.

($1 = 6.431 Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Carrie Ho; Editing by Ken Wills)