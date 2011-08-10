SHANGHAI Aug 10 About 3 trillion yuan ($466.5
billion) worth of bank loans have flowed into the grey market
for high-yielding loans in the eastern coastal provinces of
Jiangsu and Zhejiang, where small- and medium-enterprises are
desperate for funding, the Securities Times reported on
Wednesday, citing a speech by top banking regulator Liu
Mingkang.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has already
started a nationwide crackdown on such practices, and urged
banks to monitor loan flows more closely, Liu told an internal
conference recently, according to the newspaper.
Some borrowers, including state-owned guarantor and finance
companies, have channelled bank lending into the grey funding
market seeking higher interest spreads, literally acting as loan
sharks, the article said, citing Liu.
Liu did not mention over what period of time the practice
had been reviewed.
Borrowers in the grey market are typically charged an
annualized interest rate of 36-60 percent, much higher than the
7.2 percent lending rate charged by commercial banks, the
article said.
Many private entrepreneurs have been shut out of the bank
lending market as the government has tightened liquidity to tame
inflation.
($1 = 6.431 Yuan)
