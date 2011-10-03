SHANGHAI Oct 3 The Chinese city of Wenzhou, an
entrepreneurial city in the eastern province of Zhejiang, has
set a legal threshold for interest rates on private loans,
taking its first step to regulate the rampant underground loan
market.
Any private loans with rates exceeding four times China's
benchmark interest rate would not be entitled to legal
protection, the government of Wenzhou said in a statement seen
on Monday.
China's benchmark one-year fixed deposit rate now
stands at 3.5 percent.
"Lenders and debtors should revise their previously-agreed
loan rates to be within the legal guideline," the government
said on its website. (www.wenzhou.gov.cn)
"For loans that continue to have rates exceeding the limits,
the debtor can refuse to pay the excess."
The move is seen as baby step that the local government is
taking to control the previously unregulated private lending
sector, which has exploded amid a credit clampdown by Beijing.
According to local media reports, these private lending
rates, set at between 6-10 percent a month, have driven some
smaller property developers into bankruptcy and triggered a
string of Chinese entrepreneurs to go into hiding to avoid
repaying loans.
Outstanding private loans in Wenzhou have climbed to 110
billion yuan ($17.2 billion) this year, up from 80 billion last
year, according to centrla bank estimates, and are now the focus
of local media reports about a wave of bankruptcies.
The China Securities Journal cited a July report published
by the People's Bank of China branch in Wenzhou which estimated
that 89 percent of households and 60 percent of companies in the
city were engaged in private lending, charging rates of nearly
25 percent a year.
Some analysts believe the risks to China's economy, the
world's second-largest, could be contained since the rampant
lending is outside of the banking system and such loans are
generally not used to fund speculative bets.
However, in its annual survey of Chinese banks released this
month, accounting firm KPMG noted that credit woes faced by one
small firm can affect its peers through "debt triangles".
This happens when a firm that is short of cash delays
payments to its suppliers, causing suppliers to suffer cash flow
problems which in turn can affect others higher up the supply
chain.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)