BEIJING Jan 15 China's central bank said on Friday it extended 100 billion yuan ($15.18 billion) in loans to nine financial institutions under the medium-term lending facility (MLF) programme.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system, it said. ($1 = 6.5855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)