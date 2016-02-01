BEIJING Feb 1 China's outstanding standing lending facility (SLF) was 110 million yuan ($16.72 million) at the end of January, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank injected a total of 520.9 billion yuan via the SLF in January alone, it said on its website (www.pbc.gov.cn). ($1=6.5781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)