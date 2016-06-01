BRIEF-Egypt's CIB reports consolidated Q4 net profit of 1.55 bln Egyptian pounds
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
(Corrects end-May outstanding figure in last para)
BEIJING, June 1 China's central bank said on Wednesday it had extended 570 mln yuan ($86.47 mln) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in May.
The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
The total outstanding amount of lending facility loans was 400 mln yuan at end-May, the central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y