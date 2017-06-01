By Yan Jiang June 1 (IFR) - Nasdaq-listed hotel operator China Lodging Group has signed a debut three-year bullet loan of US$500m to finance its takeover of a domestic peer. The facility, split equally into a term loan and a revolving credit, drew a strong market response. The loan was signed on May 18 before full drawdown on May 24. Deutsche Bank was the sole original mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the loan, paying a top-level all-in pricing of 210bp, based on an interest margin of 175bp over Libor. On Monday, China Lodging said its Rmb3.65m (US$535m) acquisition of peer Crystal Orange Hotel Holdings was completed on May 25. The two companies announced a definitive agreement on February 27. Beijing-headquartered Crystal Orange is a boutique hotel operator, founded in 2006, with over 100 hotels across China, mainly in big cities. China Lodging had 3,336 hotels, or 335,900 rooms, as of the end of March, with a primary focus on economy and mid-scale hotel segments, it said in the announcement. China Lodging is the borrower and its stake in Crystal Orange is pledged on the loan. Allocations are: US$ (m) Mandated lead arrangers & bookrunners Deutsche Bank 45.0 Bank of China Macau 52.5 ICBC (Asia) 52.5 Bank of China (Hong Kong) 40.0 China Minsheng Banking Corp 40.0 ICBC Macau 40.0 Wing Lung Bank 40.0 Mandated lead arrangers State Bank of India Hong Kong 30.0 CTBC Bank 26.5 Hang Seng Bank 26.5 Korea Development Bank 20.0 KDB Asia 6.5 Lead arranger China Construction Bank (Asia) 26.5 Arrangers Siemens Bank Singapore 15.0 China Merchants Bank Hong Kong 12.0 Taishin International Bank 12.0 Ta Chong Bank Hong Kong 9.0 Chang Hwa Commercial Bank 6.0 Total 500.0 (Reporting by Yan Jiang; editing by Dharsan Singh)