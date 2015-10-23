SHANGHAI Oct 23 Chinese express parcel delivery firm Shentong (STO) Express is planning a 'back-door' listing through a deal that would see it take over a publicly traded firm in Shenzhen, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.

STO Express, which says it delivers one in six parcels in China, told Reuters it will pursue the listing through valve maker Zhejiang IDC Fluid Control Co Ltd. IDC said earlier this week the two firms were in talks for a shares-for-assets deal.

By purchasing IDC, the delivery firm would avoid an initial public offering of its own shares, likely becoming the first of its peers to go public. A listed STO could offer investors a chance to buy into a fast-growing logistics sector that is the backbone of the country's booming e-commerce market, led by giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

"We've been planning this for many years," an executive in STO's marketing department told Reuters. The executive, who declined to give her name but said she was authorised to discuss the plan, confirmed the deal with IDC would entail a back-door listing. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)