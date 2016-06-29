HONG KONG, June 29 China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd (CNLP), which is backed by private equity firms RRJ Capital and Carlyle Group, launched an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $435 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The IPO consists of 1.04 billion shares with an indicative price range of HK$2.55 to HK$3.25 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CNLP did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)