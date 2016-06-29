BRIEF-SCIENTIFIC METALS INCREASES SIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* WILL BE OFFERING ADDITIONAL UNITS AT POST-CONSOLIDATION PRICE OF $0.23 PER ADDITIONAL UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $500,000
HONG KONG, June 29 China Logistics Property Holdings Co Ltd (CNLP), which is backed by private equity firms RRJ Capital and Carlyle Group, launched an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $435 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The IPO consists of 1.04 billion shares with an indicative price range of HK$2.55 to HK$3.25 each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
CNLP did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Bankers and brokers in China are expecting a brutal bonus season over the next few weeks, as business dwindled on local stock markets last year, dragging industry profits down by half.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.