By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 6 Every day during his lunch
break, Chinese businessman Shen Bin buys three lottery tickets
for about 33 cents apiece and then watches to see if his chosen
numbers flash across television screens suspended from the
ceiling.
"I haven't won yet. Hopefully one day. But for now, it
doesn't matter because the money goes to charity," Shen said in
the brightly lit store on a busy road in Shenzhen, a booming
metropolis just north of Hong Kong.
Half a world away in New York, investors in Chinese online
lottery platform 500.com Ltd have found their own
winning ticket: the stock has nearly tripled from its $13
initial public offering price in the six weeks since its New
York Stock Exchange debut.
500.com, the only Chinese lottery firm so far listed in the
United States, is among a handful of listed companies that stand
to benefit as China whittles down thousands of private lottery
operators to a handful of licensed and regulated firms serving
more than 400 million punters, say industry experts.
"Over the next five years it is very clear that the Chinese
market will continue to grow very quickly and the government
regulatory regime will become more open and transparent," said
Zhengming Pan, chief financial officer at 500.com.
Spurred by rising disposable income, a strong appetite for
gambling and more sophisticated games, China's lottery market
has boomed with customers splurging some $23 billion in 2012,
compared to $37 billion by punters in the world's biggest
lottery market in the United States.
With 20 percent growth rates projected for the next three
years, China is expected to overtake the United States and leap
into the top spot by 2015. The U.S. lottery market is expected
to show single digit growth during the same period.
Sales revenue generated by the lottery industry in the
United States was $71 billion in 2012 compared with $43 billion
in China, according to data from China's Ministry of Finance and
the U.S.-based North American Association of State and
Provincial Lotteries.
With just 7-8 percent of Chinese adults buying lottery
tickets compared to 70-80 percent of adults in the wider Asia
Pacific region, the government is keen to lure more punters with
improved payouts, new products and wider distribution channels,
industry executives say.
"The Chinese government wants to consolidate the current
lottery market, making it easier to control and regulate," said
Hoffman Ma, deputy chairman of Success Universe Group Ltd
, a leisure and gaming company authorised to provide
sports lottery sales agency services in three provinces.
"They are seeking operators with stable platforms and want
to ensure that all bets that come through will pay tax."
Unlike the United States and Europe, where prizes can climb
into the hundreds of millions of dollars, China caps jackpots at
10 million yuan ($1.65 million). Tickets sell for 2 yuan to 200
yuan, with proceeds supporting sports and welfare charities.
NEW RULES
Lottery products are typically sold through authorised
stations throughout the country in the form of physical tickets.
These range from dedicated lottery stores to counters in
supermarkets, post offices and gas stations.
Beijing is expected to announce new rules in 2014 that will
clarify and detail legislation in the fast growing industry. New
license approvals are likely to be issued within the next two
years, say industry experts, but specifics remain unclear.
Companies like Okooo.com, the web platform of lottery
terminal provider REXlot Holdings Ltd, which have a
solid reputation, technological capabilities and government
background could win new licenses, said research house Cinda
International.
Okooo.com processed lottery orders worth 6 billion yuan in
2012, and became the exclusive partner of state-backed media
website People.cn Co. Ltd in August.
Just a few years ago, China's lottery market consisted
largely of traditional paper lotto tickets. Now, single match
games, where players bet on the results of basketball or
football, video lottery terminals and scratch games, are more
common. Internet and telephone became legal lottery channels at
the end of 2012, but online tickets still have to be backed by
paper stubs until an actual online market is created.
The Chinese government has so far contained casino gambling
to Macau, in part because of social concerns. Officials consider
the lottery system more sanitised, with fewer negative effects
on local citizens, said Chen Haiping, a professor at Beijing
Normal University's lottery research centre.
"It is not realistic to completely ban all forms of
gambling. If the government opens gambling, they face ethical
issues but if they do not, neighbouring countries will continue
to attract Chinese tourists to gamble and from the government's
point of view that is a loss of state income," said Chen.
Hong Kong-listed AGTech Holdings Ltd won
government approval to launch its virtual sports games in some
provinces and is expected to roll out games like the Grand
Prix-based Lucky Racing Gaming and football game Electronic Ball
Lottery nationally in 2014.
These games are aimed at middle-to upper-income Chinese
rather than lower income workers who account for the bulk of
lottery purchasers. AG Tech's share price has surged some 205
percent over the past year.
John Sun, AGTech's chairman and chief executive, expects the
industry to become more open in the next five years with new
products and channels. He remains concerned, however, that the
industry needs a strong gaming commission or regulator to set
standards and monitor operators.
"In the gaming industry, integrity is the most critical
foundation," he said. "If you don't have good compliance or a
good check and balance, the degree of credibility is a big
issue."