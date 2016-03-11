UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, March 11 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it has reached a preliminary agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on a co-operation framework for a planned stock trading link.
The two bourses will now carry out deeper studies into the feasibility of a Shanghai-London connect scheme, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement posted on its official microblog.
The British and Chinese governments announced in September last year that they had asked the LSE Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange to launch a feasibility study into a link. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February