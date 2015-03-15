By Miral Fahmy
| SINGAPORE, March 16
SINGAPORE, March 16 Global luxury brands
expanding in China are better off targeting the HENRYs - "high
earners, not rich yet" - instead of the ultra-wealthy, as a
slowing economy and a government that frowns on official
excesses usher in an era of less showy spending.
HENRYs believe less is more. These younger spenders pride
themselves on their individualism and snub the ostentatiously
branded handbags and accessories loved by the "secretary" types.
Fuelling their shopping habits are social media, multi-brand
retail websites such as Beijing-based ShangPin.com and Italy's
Yoox, eclectic boutiques, and high-end department
stores like Lane Crawford and Galeries Lafayette.
Chinese customers aged 25-35 are Yoox's top spenders,
International Markets Director Luca Martines told Reuters,
adding that they are willing to mix niche labels with big
brands. Labels considered niche such as Celine and 3.1 Phillip
Lim are among the "hottest" sectors, according to a report last
week by online luxury magazine Jing Daily, citing branding and
marketing experts.
Affordable labels like Tory Burch, Longines and Michael Kors
are also in demand, while pricier, more conventional labels
including Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Gucci have been hit by a
"cold front", the Jing Daily report added.
"The Chinese consumer is now more educated and less
conformist, which means they are less inclined to look like a
secretary and go for luxury brands that are overdeveloped," said
Lionel Roudaut, head of fashion design and textile at
Singapore's LASALLE College of the Arts. "The Internet has also
given them access to products not available before."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)