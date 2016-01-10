BEIJING Jan 10 French luxury goods firm Louis
Vuitton is seeking damages from three people convicted of
offering counterfeit versions of its clothing, shoes and
handbags on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's popular Taobao shopping
website, a Beijing court said.
A district court in Beijing accepted the lawsuit filed by
Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH, the world's biggest
luxury group, last Monday, according to a statement on the
court's website.
The company is taking the three defendants, two of them
surnamed Liang and the other surnamed Han, to court, "asking
them to stop infringing on its trademark and is seeking
compensation of economic losses of 250,000 yuan ($37,900)",
according to the court statement.
Louis Vuitton could not be reached for comment. It was not
possible to reach the three defendants for comment.
The three defendants were selling the goods on Taobao, an
online shopping site similar to eBay and Amazon that brings
together buyers and sellers, according to the court. Alibaba
Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit comes three months after a U.S. clothing
industry group urged the United States Trade Representative
(USTR) to blacklist the Taobao website for persistent
intellectual property rights violations despite pledges by the
e-commerce firm to curb the problem.
The three defendants were given unspecified criminal
sentences in 2014 for selling counterfeit versions of Louis
Vuitton goods, the court said.
