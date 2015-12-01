(Adds company comment, background)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Dec 1 China's cabinet has approved the
merger of state oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp and Macau-based
conglomerate Nam Kwong Group, as part of a plan to consolidate
state-owned enterprises to boost competitiveness.
The merger could boost the financial standing of Zhuhai
Zhenrong, a former defence-sector affiliate that was created in
the mid 1990s to deal in Iranian oil, oil industry officials
said.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission noted the approval in a one-line statement on its
website (www.sasac.gov.cn). A Zhuhai Zhenrong spokeswoman said
details of the restructuring and a date for completion had not
been finalised.
"The merger may at least help win Zhenrong larger bank
financing for oil trading," said one senior trader familiar with
Zhenrong.
The two companies were first advised of the merger plan more
than a year ago, sources told Reuters.
State-controlled Nam Kwong Group is involved in real estate,
logistics and travel as well as small-scale natural gas and
petrochemicals businesses, according to the company website.
Zhuhai Zhenrong imports about 240,000 barrels per day of
Iranian crude oil, equal to about 4 percent of China's total
crude oil imports, under annual supply contracts with Tehran.
It mainly supplies the fuel to China's Sinopec Corp
, Asia's largest refiner.
Sources familiar with Zhuhai Zhenrong said the merger would
also bring Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co, a Guangzhou-based oil
and commodities trader, under the umbrella of the larger
combined firm.
Guangdong Zhenrong is 44.3 percent owned by Zhuhai Zhenrong,
according to company officials.
