BEIJING Feb 8 China's central bank said on Wednesday that it has agreed to extend its currency swap deal with Malaysia's central bank and increase the size of the deal to 180 billion yuan ($28.55 billion) from 80 billion yuan.

China has signed a series of bilateral currency agreements with foreign countries as part of efforts to promote the use of the yuan in trade and investment.

