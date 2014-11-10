UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 10 China and Malaysia's central banks signed a deal on Monday to establish a yuan clearing bank to be based in Kuala Lumpur, the first of its kind for the country, the People's Bank of China said in a brief statement on its website. (Reporting By Koh Gui Qing and Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts