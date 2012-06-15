By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 China will have more shopping
centre space than Western Europe in 5 to 10 years, stoking fears
of a property bubble as developers race to build glitzy malls
for the country's fast-growing middle classes, research shows.
China has built at least 20 million square metres of
shopping centres in 14 major cities over the past decade, with a
further 14.8 million square metres under construction, property
consultancy CBRE Group said this week. Western European
centres cover 55 million square metres.
"If China keeps building at this rate, and on the assumption
there's more shopping centre space outside the cities we cover,
China will probably overtake Western Europe in 5 to 10 years,"
said Neville Moss, CBRE's head of EMEA retail research.
Europe began building shopping malls in the 1960s, but China
started only 10 years ago. Developers in China turned their
attention to malls in recent years to capitalise on rising
demand from international retailers such as Burberry
and Louis Vuitton. It also became a more
attractive sector after government clampdowns on the country's
overheating housing market.
Hong Kong-based companies Sun Hung Kai Properties
and Swire Properties are among developers building new
centres in Chengdu, southwest China, while Singapore-based
CapitaMalls Asia is spending 2.3 billion yuan ($361
million) to build its ninth shopping centre in Beijing.
The rush to build has resulted in a slew of large centres in
less-developed areas standing largely vacant. New South China
Mall (the world's biggest, at 660,000 square metres) in the
southern manufacturing city of Dongguan is reported to be mostly
empty seven years after opening.
However, retailers are still struggling to find premises in
popular locations.
"There's oversupply in some cities," Moss said. "A lot of
the development is in emerging, suburban parts of tier two or
tier three cities."
China's building boom contrasts sharply with Western
Europe's lacklustre shopping centre development pipeline, which
has been hit by the region's worsening debt crisis, lack of
financing and a difficult retail climate.
At the end of March, 14 million square metres of mall space
was under construction in Western Europe, down from 17 million
square metres in 2007, data from Property Market Analysis LLP
showed. Developer Land Securities' 93,000 square metre
Trinity Leeds shopping centre will be the first major UK mall to
open for two years when it is completed in 2013.
Other countries, such as France, the Netherlands and
Sweden, are experiencing similar levels of activity, Moss said.
"Overall, within Western Europe, the opportunities for new
large-scale developments is pretty limited."
($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by David Goodman)