BEIJING, Sept 14 Foreign journalists in Beijing
have been targeted by two very similar malware attacks in just
over two weeks in the lead-up to China's once-in-a-decade
leadership transition.
The emails - one appearing to come from a Beijing-based
foreign correspondent and the other from a Washington-based
think tank - both contained an attachment with the same type of
malware, according to independent cyber security expert Greg
Walton who reviewed the files.
Malware attacks on foreign correspondents in China, Chinese
dissidents or academics researching China tend to spike in the
periods leading up to politically sensitive events for China.
Previous spikes occurred ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2008
and the 60th anniversary of Communist Party rule in 2009.
A government spokesman warned against jumping to conclusions
about who was responsible.
"China manages the Internet according to law and has engaged
in cooperation with the international community to promote
Internet security. Internet security is a complicated issue,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said when asked about the
emails.
"China is also a victim of Internet attacks. The source of
these Internet attacks is very difficult to determine. Reaching
conclusions without sufficient evidence or fair and thorough
investigations, it's just not serious."
Both of the emails referred to the upcoming handover of
power in the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party.
The attachment, if opened, would have installed malware that
sent encrypted information from the user's computer to an
external server. That server is hosted in Britain.
It has often proven difficult to prove who is behind
malicious hacking attacks related to China.
"The Chinese government often gives blanket denials that
this happens, and in some cases the left arm may not know what
the right arm is doing," said Duncan Clark, chairman of
technology consultancy BDA in Beijing.
The Communist Party will hold its party congress some time
in coming weeks in Beijing, although the date has not yet been
announced. At the congress, the top positions in the party are
expected to be transferred to a new generation of leaders.
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby and Michael Martina; Editing by
Robert Birsel)