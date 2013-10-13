LONDON Oct 13 China's Beijing Construction
Engineering Group (BCEG) has entered a joint venture
to build a business district at Manchester airport, Britain's
third busiest, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in
the UK.
The deal, whose announcement on Sunday coincided with a
visit to China by British finance minister George Osborne, will
result in BCEG teaming up with construction group Carillion
, the Greater Manchester Pension Fund and the airport to
build the 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) Airport City scheme.
BCEG, which worked on the 2008 Beijing Olympics' press
centre and gymnasium venue, is being backed by China's biggest
bank by assets, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, a source familiar with the talks said.
"We see our involvement in Airport City as an extension of
the memorandum of understanding between China and the UK, where
we have been looking to further explore joint infrastructure
opportunities for some time," said BCEG International's managing
director, Xing Yan.
Manchester Airport has been hunting partners to help build
the new 5 million square foot (500,000 sq m) business centre,
intended to boost the airport's role as a business travel hub. A
spokesman for the airport said the partners would each invest
but declined to specify how big a stake each would take.
Argent Group, which is building the 67 acre (27 hectare)
King's Cross scheme in central London, has been appointed to
manage the development of the scheme.
The deal comes as Britain tries to woo Chinese investment as
part of plans to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by
2015.
A Chinese billionaire announced plans last week to spend 500
million pounds to rebuild London's Crystal Palace while a
Chinese developer signed a deal in May to turn a derelic plot of
land near London's City Airport into the city's third financial
district.