SHANGHAI Nov 4 Mandarin Capital Partners, a
Sino-European private equity firm, plans to launch a 1 billion
euro ($1.4 billion) fund next year to meet the rising demand for
overseas acquisitions by Chinese firms, a senior executive said
on Friday.
The PE firm launched its maiden fund in 2007 to mainly
facilitate outbound investment from China, pioneering a model
that was followed by some other private equity firms eager to
capitalize on Chinese firms' overseas ambitions.
The new fund, which will be based on the same model, will
expand its target base from companies based in Italy and China
to those in other European countries as well as the United
States, founding partner Alberto Forchielli told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
Mandarin Capital's first fund, backed by two Chinese policy
banks -- China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of
China -- and Italy's Intesa Sanpanlo , will be fully
invested by the end of April next year, Forchielli said.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
