* To meet demand for overseas acquisitions by Chinese firms

* Modelled after maiden fund launched in 2007

* To expand target base to wider Europe and United States (Adds quotes, details)

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Mandarin Capital Partners, a Sino-European private equity firm, plans to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) fund next year to meet rising demand for overseas acquisitions by Chinese firms, a senior executive said on Friday.

The PE firm launched its maiden fund in 2007 to mainly facilitate outbound investment from China, pioneering a model that was followed by some other private equity firms eager to capitalise on Chinese firms' overseas ambitions. Mandarin also invests in some European companies helping them expand in China.

The new fund, modelled after the first one, will expand its target base from companies based in Italy and China to those in other European countries as well as the United States, founding partner Alberto Forchielli told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"It is in China's interest to expand their companies to integrate with the West, to acquire their capability and their know-how," Forchielli said. "And it's in great European interest to receive these investments."

China has been stepping up overseas acquisitions in recent years, but most investments have been in the resource and infrastructure sectors in emerging markets.

The fund will set up offices in Germany and Boston, and will target industries including fashion, pharmaceutical, fine-chemistry and oil and gas equipment.

Mandarin Capital's first fund, backed by two Chinese policy banks -- China Development Bank (CDB) and the Export-Import Bank of China -- and Italy's Intesa Sanpanlo , will be fully invested by the end of April next year, Forchielli said.

The Chinese government has also invested in some other private equity firms through CBD to facilitate cross-border investment by Chinese companies.

Infinity Group, the private equity firm backed by CDB and Israel's biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has so far funded 10 overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies.

Forchielli said the fund's model has potential to expand further.

"Now, lots of companies are playing this outbound model because the renminbi PE market is very overpopulated," he said.

"This concept is taking hold. Investors are interested."

($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)