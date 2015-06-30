SHANGHAI, June 30 China's securities industry association said on Tuesday that forced sales of margin positions in the past two weeks have been very small, compared with total market trading volume.

The association also said that assets linked to the three main trading platforms, which facilite margin lending outside the brokerage systems, was about 500 billion yuan ($80.6 billion).

