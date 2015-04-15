(Adds background on lending data)
BEIJING, April 15 The Shanghai branch of China's
central bank has ordered commercial lenders to check for risks
in their margin trading business, according to a memo obtained
by Reuters.
The move comes after margin trading soared among brokerages,
prompting regulators to clamp down on risky behaviour earlier
this year.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) ordered commercial banks
to provide their margin trading accounts and a list of connected
wealth management products (WMP), according to the document and
two sources with direct knowledge. This was supposed to have
been completed by the end of March.
As China's economy faces its slowest growth for a
quarter-century this year, the country's banks made 1.18
trillion yuan worth of new loans in March, beating expectations
as authorities ramped up efforts to dampen the impact of
sluggish expansion.
In the second half of 2014, margin trading increased rapidly
in Shanghai and Shenzhen, with data showing that banks are one
of the main sources of margin finance funding, according to the
memo. As a result, there was a need to ensure the business is
transparent and control risks, it added.
The PBOC asked commercial banks to report risks and the
measures that they will adopt to handle them.
The Shanghai branch of the PBOC could not be reached for
comment.
"Last year, the PBOC started to tighten control over the WMP
market, as proceeds from WMP were inappropriately invested,
making the central bank's loan and deposit data less accurate,"
one of the sources with direct knowledge said.
(Reporting by Li Zheng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Simon Cameron-Moore)