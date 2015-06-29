(Adds more details, context and background)

SHANGHAI, June 29 China's state-backed provider of margin financing said on Monday that the risk of margin trading is controllable and margin calls are relatively small, in an apparent move to stem panic selling that sent main indexes spiraling down over 7 percent in the session.

China Securities Finance Corp (CSF), the only institution that provides margin financing loan services to China's qualified securities companies, said investors' collateral ratio is still well above danger levels, while the volume of shares that investors were forced to sell to meet regulatory or margin requirements, are small.

"There is still room for margin financing business to grow further," CSF said in a posting on the official microblog of China's securities regulator.

China's stock market staged a sharp rebound following CSF's remarks.

The market had tumbled earlier on Monday, showing no signs of relief after a surprise double-barrelled policy easing move over the weekend by the central bank.

The losses pushed China stocks deeper into correction territory, after a slump of over 20 percent in the last two weeks, fueled in large part by fears of a growing regulatory crackdown on loans used to speculate in securities.

In an attempt to ease such fears, CSF said that in the past two trading sessions, investors were forced to sell less than 6 million yuan ($966,339.19) to meet margin calls from brokerages.

And less than 4 billion yuan ($644.23 million) worth of stocks were sold via the so-called HOMS investment platform, which is often used to facilitate "gray market" lending to stock investors.

Regulators have been cracking down on "gray market" margin financing and also urged brokerages to tighten rules for regulated margin lending business, which has exceeded 2 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)