SHANGHAI Aug 27 China is ready to expand a pilot securities margin trading programme by permitting brokerages to borrow money and stocks to re-lend to their clients to conduct margin trading, state media reported on Monday.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have received notices from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, permitting them to kick off the re-lending business and will choose a right time to launch it, first on a trial basis, the official China Securities Journal said.

The exchanges launched China's first ever securities margin trading in 2010, permitting brokerages and investors to use their own stocks as collateral to borrow money to conduct margin trading.

Under the new reform measure, brokerages are permitted to borrow money and stocks from banks, funds and insurers, and re-lend the money and stocks to the brokerages' clients for the latter to conduct margin trading, according to earlier rules published by the exchanges.

The Shanghai Securities News said on Monday that 11 brokerages, which have joined the existing programme, had already been selected to conduct the re-lending business.

The brokerages would begin with borrowing money for the re-lending business and expand it to borrowing stocks when they were more familiar with the new business, the newspaper said.

State media did not name the selected brokerages, but local media earlier reported that they included China's top two brokerages, Citic Securities and Haitong Securities . (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)