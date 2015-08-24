UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
STOCKHOLM Aug 24 British finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he did not expect the slump in Chinese share prices, which has hit financial markets around the world, to pose a threat to Europe's economy.
"I am reasonably confident, although I don't think that we can be unaffected by what happens in China, I don't think it's going to cause immediate sharp problems in Europe," Osborne said in response to a question from a reporter during a visit to Sweden.
While the volatility in China's market was "a cause of real concern," the main issue was the underlying growth of the country's economy and officials in Beijing were focused on reforms to ensure consumption-led growth, he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.