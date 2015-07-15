SHANGHAI, July 15 Two new Chinese funds said they are ready to buy stocks and bonds after each raising 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion) in flash-funding.

Tuesday's flash fundraising by China Asset Management Co, and Harvest Fund Management Co, in a market that has barely found its footing after a recent sell-off, raises speculation that the money might be from government-backed institutions.

The fund launches come a week after China Securities Finance Corp, the country's state margin lender, said it would subscribe to mutual funds and provide "ample liquidity" to fund companies.

Also as part of China's emergency measures to stem the recent market rout, the government said China Securities Finance Corp would get liquidity support from China's central bank.

The size of the two funds, as well as the speed at which they were set up, all stirred speculation that the money might be from China Securities Finance Corp, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

