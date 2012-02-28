(Corrects day in first paragraph)

BEIJING Feb 28 The People's Bank of China recently met with banks, saying it would inject money into the market if necessary to aid a liquidity shortage, several sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.

PBOC officials who were present at the meeting with primary dealers of the central bank's open market operations highlighted more market uncertainties this year compared with last year, adding that they warranted more attention, the sources said.

If there was a sudden crunch in liquidity, the PBOC would use open market operations to help the market, the officials were quoted as saying.

"The central bank has a large number of tools, but judging from what the officials said, open market operations appear to be the primary tool," said one source.

China's money market has seen periodical liquidity shortages since late 2010 in the aftermath of a slew of government tightening steps from October 2010 to July 2011 and because of temporary factors such as long holidays.

The market has been expecting the central bank to be generous with cash as the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate repeatedly hit multi-year highs.

But the PBOC appears to be reading market conditions in a different way, analysts have said.

Amid inflationary pressures, still-high property prices that the government hopes to lower, and worries about too much off-balance-sheet banking activity, the PBOC is unlikely to reverse its monetary policy all of a sudden, analysts said.

The PBOC has suspended bill issues in its open market operations since late last year and has used reverse repo business to inject 14-day short-term money into the market in a moderate move to help the market tide over a shortfall in flows.

The PBOC also conducted its first cut in bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) this year, which took effect last Friday and injected about 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) into the financial system.

The RRR cut, however, was believed only aimed at compensating for less base money in the system due to smaller capital inflows into China.

This week, when money market conditions improved slightly, the central bank acted quickly to dampen budding speculation of a monetary easing, traders said.

It drained 10 billion yuan from the market through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday after it also signalled that it would resume bill sales in its regular open market operations on Thursday. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)