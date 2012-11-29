SHANGHAI Nov 29 A marine firm delisted from China's ailing B-share market on Thursday, the first company to ever do so, in a step that regulators hope could lead to the winding down of a once-vibrant market that is now an illiquid and speculative backwater.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC), a state-run container manufacturer, took down its B-share ticker on Thursday in preparation for a relisting in Hong Kong.

The unusual move could make it easier for other viable companies to do the same.

The foreign-currency denominated B-share market, established in 1992, used to be the only way for international investors to enter the Chinese stock market. But it lost its relevance years ago as the sole gateway due to reforms implemented by China to allow domestic firms to list overseas, and the market has become increasingly illiquid and vulnerable to speculation.

"The B-share market is moribund, has little value and reforming this market is very complicated so regulators don't have enough motivation to do so," said Zhang Fan, strategist at Tebon Securities.

Thanks to inconsistent reforms over the years, the B-share markets in Shenzhen and Shanghai, with a combined capitalisation of about $18 billion, have a mix of foreign and domestic investors, making it an outsize policy headache for Beijing.

Analysts say the only solution is to put the market out of its misery.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, CIMC's parent company China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said it planned to convert all 1.43 billion of its CIMC B shares into H shares; that plan was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission earlier in the month.

For CIMC, the migration is made easier by the fact that B shares in Shenzhen are already denominated in Hong Kong dollars, whereas B shares in Shanghai are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Investors holding the company's B shares will have the option to either sell their B shares back to the company for HK$9.83 ($1.27) per share, or accept H shares in the new listing in Hong Kong. The stock last traded at HK$9.70 on Thursday.

Previously, analysts were unsure whether Beijing would allow mainland residents owning B shares to accept H shares, given restrictions on the ability of Chinese individual passport holders to purchase assets overseas.

According to CIMC, they will indeed have the option to accept H shares in lieu of their current holdings, but they will only have the option to hold or sell their H shares.

No information has been provided as to how the proceeds of such share sales would be handled.

Analysts said the move does not signify a windfall for shareholders, which should please Beijing, which does not want to encourage speculators to buy up B shares in hopes they will profit when those shares migrate.

"The move is good for the company as it creates a more efficient financing channel," said Yan Fuyin, analyst at Great Securities Co.

"However, it's bad for the shareholders as most dual-listed companies shares in Hong Kong trade at a discount against their mainland shares," he said, adding that overseas investors aren't likely to give the company high valuations either given the difficulty the sector is suffering right now.

For example, CIMC's A shares were trading around 9.30 yuan ($1.49) per share on Thursday, a premium of more than 17 percent to the B share dollar value.

This is unlikely to encourage lower-quality B share tickers to migrate, and Zhang of Tebon Securities said that many of them are unlikely to have the option anyway.

"Only those companies with good cashflow and good performance can transfer, because they need to be able to handle possible cash-outs by their investors while also attracting overseas interest that might support an H-share listing."

The B-share index was down 0.42 percent at the market close on Thursday. It is down 1.5 percent so far this year, compared with down 9.8 percent for the CSI300 index , which tracks the largest firms listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai. ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)