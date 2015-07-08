* Funds have been short sellers of locally traded
commodities
* Some commodities selling linked to margin calls on
equities
* Iron ore, steel and rubber suffer sharp falls
By Polly Yam and Dominique Patton
HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 8 Chinese hedge funds
have been big short sellers of locally traded commodities,
including iron ore, steel and rubber, after redeploying cash
from tumbling equity markets where authorities have slapped
curbs on trading, fund managers and traders said.
The Chinese equity market rout, which has persisted despite
a raft of unprecedented policy measures, appears to be the chief
factor driving the sell-off in commodities.
There had been forced liquidation on China's commodities
markets due to margin calls tied to stock market exposure, as
well as some short sellers taking advantage a flight of
international investors from local markets, they said.
"Chinese funds recently have increased investment in
commodities," said a trader with a large Chinese hedge fund.
"There is no opportunity in the stock market in the short
term," she added, noting that bets could be short-term positions
only due to the uncertain market conditions.
Secretive Chinese funds have had a growing influence in
markets in recent years and were said by traders to be behind a
number of big drops in copper in recent years.
On Wednesday, Dalian iron ore futures suffered the biggest
slump and plunged nearly 8 percent to an all-time low of 349
yuan per tonne ($56/tonne).
Shanghai Futures Exchange steel, rubber, copper and nickel
contracts were also pummeled as funds targeted markets with
heavy exposure to the Chinese economy and active futures markets
during the Asian trading day.
Open positions in Shanghai copper rose 16 percent in three
days to 590,870 lots as of Tuesday, while steel rebar and Dalian
iron ore futures have also been rising as prices have fallen,
indicating short selling interest.
Crude oil, gold, soybeans and palm oil prices also suffered
losses, but did not encounter persistent pressure as traders
appeared to keep their focus on markets where China has
dominance in terms of global demand share as well as familiar
domestic futures contracts.
A fund manager said the failure of authorities to stem the
equity meltdown had scared off international investors, and
presented local traders with the upper hand if they shorted the
market.
"All major commodities were limit-down based on sentiment,
not fundamentals," said a trader in Shanghai.
"They (the funds) are shorting commodities to hedge their
longs on stocks. The government doesn't allow them to open
shorts in stocks... So they're shorting everything they can,"
added the trader.
The euro zone's uncertain future following the Greek
referendum has also weighed on sentiment, spurring businesses
exposed to product demand from Europe to dial down demand
expectations over the near to medium term.
China's own declining economic growth rate has also played a
role, with steel makers and heavy industry needing less raw
materials, leaving industrial metals vulnerable to short-term
pressure.
And some questioned Beijing's ability to pull off any major
stimulus programme akin to that in 2008 which helped engineer a
broad recovery in commodity demand in the wake of the global
financial crisis.
"I don't think the government currently has the capability
again to spend too much after 2008. It's heavily in debt," said
Wang Li, a consultant at CRU Group in Beijing.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in MANILA and
Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Writing by Gavin Maguire. Edited by
Ed Davies.)