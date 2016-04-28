* Dalian bourse hiked fees on coking coal, coke 4 times in a week

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, April 28 Steel and iron ore futures in China steadied on Thursday, while other commodities edged lower as a key Chinese exchange stepped up measures to combat speculative froth behind a recent market surge that unsettled global investors.

Financial investors have charged into Chinese commodities futures this year, driving up contracts including iron ore, rebar, cotton and even eggs, leading many to warn of similarities with a boom in the country's stock markets, which reversed into a sharp crash last summer.

This week has seen a marked pullback as exchanges raised the cost of trading to avoid mirroring the outcome in stocks.

Coking coal futures were the hardest hit on Thursday, falling by the downside limit of 6 percent, after the Dalian Commodity Exchange imposed higher transaction fees for the fourth time in a week.

"In general, there will still be some volatility but not as much as we have seen recently because there's more vigilance from the exchanges," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

The Dalian exchange said the series of steps it took this week were meant to reduce speculation and market risks.

"The aim is to restrict the oversized space for profiting from short-term trades, reduce elevated holdings of related products and curb speculation," the exchange said late on Wednesday.

Dalian doubled the transaction fees on steelmaking raw materials coking coal and coke futures from Thursday. It will also widen the trading limit for both contracts to 7 percent from 6 percent from Friday and increase the minimum margin to 9 percent from 8 percent.

Coking coal on Dalian initially fell by 6 percent, having also hit the downside limit on Wednesday. By midday it had recovered a little, but was still down 5.3 percent at 735 yuan ($113) a tonne. Coke fell 1 percent.

Dalian had also raised transaction fees on iron ore futures twice this week. The commodity exchanges in Shanghai and Zhengzhou have also imposed curbs to restore calm after a week-long surge.

Analysts say the rally, which for iron ore lifted prices more than 50 percent this year and sometimes involved daily trade volumes greater than China's entire 2015 imports, defied supply-demand fundamentals as investors bet that signs of stabilisation in China's economy would feed further price gains.

The surge in volatility rattled industrial players who use the commodity markets for hedging, with some taking losses or cutting exposure, driven out by a flood of money from hedge funds and retail investors.

Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , the leader of last week's massive spike, was last up 0.8 percent at 2,540 yuan a tonne. Turnover on the contract reached nearly 50 percent more than the total value of trade on the Shanghai stock exchange on April 21.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded iron ore contract rose 0.7 percent to 444 yuan a tonne after dropping by its 6 percent downside limit for a second straight day on Wednesday.

Lau said she did not expect rapid increases in steel prices to continue as Chinese mills have boosted production, easing the market tightness. Shutdowns by mills in the past year and a pickup in seasonal demand had curbed Chinese steel supplies.

"Towards the weak season from June or July, speculative activity (on steel) will gradually wane," she said.

Cotton on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange slipped 1.3 percent, Shanghai aluminium dropped 2.5 percent, and Dalian soybeans fell 2 percent. ($1 = 6.4896 Chinese yuan)

