* Iron ore, rebar rally to end chaotic April with record
gains
* Coking coal, coke rebound too; market sees firm
fundamentals
* Comes despite China's efforts to control speculative
trading
* Baosteel says price rise may deter efforts to curb
overcapacity
(Adds Baosteel outlook, adds link to FACTBOX, updates prices,
volume)
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
MANILA/SHANGHAI, April 29 Commodity futures
linked to China's vast steel sector rebounded sharply on Friday,
led by iron ore and rebar, as robust construction demand spurred
buying even as the country's regulator ordered exchanges to rein
in speculative trading.
Big bets on Chinese commodities futures this year from hedge
funds, retail investors and others have driven up contracts on
everything from iron ore to cotton, prompting many analysts to
warn of parallels with a boom in China's stock markets that
ended in a sharp crash last summer.
Steelmaking raw materials iron ore, coking coal and coke
ended April with their biggest monthly gain on record.
Rebar, a construction steel product, also posted its biggest
monthly rise ever, with volumes in the most-traded contract in
Shanghai hitting a record 1.4 billion tonnes - enough
to build San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge more than 15,000
times over.
Friday's bounce, largely limited to ferrous futures, was
backed by firm fundamentals, analysts and traders said, as steel
demand in China continued to benefit from a seasonal pick-up.
The recovery comes as China's securities regulator ordered
the country's major commodity futures exchanges this week to
control speculative trading, sources told Reuters.
In response, the exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and Zhengzhou
told major institutional investors that lack a commodities
background to rein in their trading, three people with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
All three exchanges have launched a series of measures this
week to curb speculation, including higher transaction fees,
some of which have been increased more than once.
"The upward momentum is still there for the physical market.
steel demand is good, while iron ore supply isn't as much as
previously expected, so generally there is still potential to
rise," said Wang Bing, senior broker with Orient Futures in
Shanghai.
HEALTHY MARGINS
The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose by its 6 percent daily upside
limit to close at 462 yuan a tonne. The contract gained more
than 20 percent this month.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar rose nearly
3 percent to 2,580 yuan per tonne. Rebar, or reinforcing bar
that is used in construction, also rose more than 20 percent in
April.
"Margins at Chinese steel mills still remain healthy, which
should incentivise higher production rates and stronger iron ore
demand," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said
in a note.
Baoshan Iron and Steel Ltd, China's biggest
listed steelmaker, said the rapid increase in Chinese steel
prices may deter government efforts to curb overcapacity in the
sector in the short term.
Demand for spot iron ore cargoes recovered on Thursday as
buyers snapped up shipments from Australian and Brazilian miners
as Chinese physical steel prices rose, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4 percent to $62.90 a tonne on Thursday,
according to price assessor The Steel Index, following a
four-day decline.
Other big gainers on the futures market were steelmaking raw
materials coking coal and coke. Dalian coking coal rose
5.4 percent to 773.50 yuan a tonne and coke rallied 6
percent to 1,107 yuan per tonne.
Coking coal gained 20 percent this month and coke soared
more than 40 percent.
"No matter how many measures that the exchanges have imposed
to curb the volatility, steel demand is firm, coke supply is
short, so what do you expect?" said a trader at a small fund in
Shanghai.
($1 = 6.4748 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila and Ruby Lian in
Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)