May 6 China's commodity exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and Zhengzhou have increased transactions costs and widened trading limits to fight speculative investment seen behind the surprise surge in commodity futures last month that unnerved global investors.

The series of measures helped fuel a retreat but the steep drop in prices and volumes may have prompted the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Friday to say it will cut non-intraday fees on futures products such as iron ore and coking coal.

Below is the list of actions that the exchanges have taken so far:

IRON ORE

The Dalian Commodity Exchange has been the most aggressive in imposing measures to curb speculation following surges in prices and volumes for its iron ore, coking coal and coke contracts.

Dalian increased the trading margin for iron ore futures to 8 percent from 7 percent on April 25.

It raised the transaction cost to 0.018 percent from 0.009 percent on April 26 and further increased it to 0.03 percent on April 27.

From May 10, the exchange said the fee for non-intraday trading will be set at 0.006 percent.

COKING COAL AND COKE

Dalian raised the transaction fees on coke and coking coal to 0.006 percent from 0.003 percent on April 22.

It raised the fees further to 0.018 percent on April 26 and to 0.036 percent on April 27. On April 28, the costs were increased again to 0.072 percent.

From May 10, the exchange said the transaction fee for non-intraday trading will be set at 0.006 percent.

The exchange also widened the trading limit for both contracts to 7 percent from 6 percent, for moves in either direction, from April 29 and increased the minimum margin to 9 percent from 8 percent.

REBAR

The Shanghai Futures Exchange raised transaction fees for rebar to 0.01 percent from 0.006 percent on April 25. Transaction fees of hot rolled coil futures were increased to 0.01 percent from 0.004 percent and bitumen to 0.01 percent from 0.008 percent.

Starting May 3, the exchange will cut night-time trading hours for rebar, hot-rolled coil and bitumen to 9 p.m.-11 p.m. from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. previously.

COTTON

The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange raised the trading limit for cotton to 5 percent from 4 percent in either direction on April 26. It also increased the trading margin to 7 percent from 5 percent.

The bourse increased the transaction fee to 6 yuan per lot from 4.30 yuan, starting on April 27.

POLYPROPYLENE

The Dalian exchange increased the transaction fee on polypropylene, a plastic material used in toys and packaging, to 0.009 percent from 0.007 effective on April 25. It later raised the fee to 0.018 percent from April 26 and again to 0.024 percent from April 27.

From May 10, the exchange said the transaction fee for non-intraday trading will be set at 0.006 percent.

PTA

The Zhengzhou exchange widened the trading limit for PTA futures contracts to 5 percent from 4 percent and the trading margin to 6 percent from 5 percent starting on April 27. PTA, or purified terephthalic acid, is used in making polyester fibre.

THERMAL COAL

The Zhengzhou exchange raised trading margin for thermal coal futures to 6 percent from 5 percent and the trading limit to 5 percent from 4 percent effective on April 26. (Compiled by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ruby Lian; Editing by Tom Hogue)