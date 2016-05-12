* Rebar, iron ore futures down over a quarter from April
peak
* Series of measures by exchanges to clamp down on
speculation
* Dalian exchange says to set maximum open interest limit
* Dalian soymeal, Zhengzhou rapeseed meal stretch big gains
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 12 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures fell deeper into bear market territory on Thursday, as
the country's exchanges unveiled more measures aimed at
dampening the type of speculative trading behind a powerful
rally last month.
The aggressive steps to limit speculative buying have helped
fuel a retreat in raw materials from steel to coal after the
mid-April upsurge that inflated volumes and prices to levels
that some analysts felt defied fundamentals.
On Wednesday, the Dalian Commodity Exchange said it would
set a maximum open interest limit for the trading of a single
contract in a certain period, excluding business for hedging
purposes. The move is aimed at preventing investors from taking
excessive positions.
The action was on top of higher trading fees and other
measures that Dalian and commodity platforms in Shanghai and
Zhengzhou have imposed since late April.
"The exchanges' measures have dampened speculative trading
and squeezed out a lot of money," said Wu Qiuzi, an analyst at
Yong'an Futures in China's Hangzhou city.
With steel prices down more than 25 percent from their peak
in April, there is a risk that Chinese producers that resumed
production will have to rethink.
"Profitability has fallen over the past month and that means
the mills are not going to chase that extra tonnes. But it
doesn't suggest that demand is going to fall away completely,"
said Daniel Hynes, commodities strategist at ANZ Bank.
Hynes expects China's steel market to remain relatively
tight.
Rebar, or reinforced steel used in construction, closed down
3.6 percent at 2,074 yuan ($319) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, pulling further away from a 19-month high of
2,787 yuan reached on April 21.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded iron ore
contract slumped 3.4 percent to 373 yuan a tonne, down
25.7 percent down from its April peak.
Shanghai hot rolled coil dropped 3.1 percent and
Dalian coke, another steel raw material, fell 1.8
percent.
AGRICULTURE FUTURES RISE
Agricultural futures gained sharply with soymeal futures at
one point rising by the 6 percent maximum allowed by the
exchange and rapeseed meal climbing as much as 5.7 percent.
The gains came after the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said
it would effectively raise trading fees for some institutional
investors for rapeseed meal futures contracts from Friday.
A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that
suggests a "tighter supply outlook has encouraged investors to
bet on agriculture products," said Wu at Yong'an Futures.
The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report on Tuesday put
global soybean ending stocks for 2015/16 and 2016/17 at below
analysts' forecasts.
Dalian soymeal closed up 5.2 percent after rising
by its 5 percent upside limit on Wednesday. Zhengzhou cotton
rose nearly 2 percent.
Zhengzhou rapeseed meal rose 4 percent after the
Zhengzhou bourse said it would lift fees for some institutional
investors from the night session tomorrow and would stop
offering a 50 percent cut in transaction fees.
($1 = 6.5081 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Ed
Davies)