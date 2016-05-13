* Signs of China selloff spreading as Malaysian palm oil
drops
* Agriculture futures also down sharply ahead of more curbs
* Steel, iron ore in China down 27 pct from April peaks
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/MANILA, May 13 Chinese steel futures
were on course for their biggest weekly fall since 2009 on
Friday, as a selloff in the country's commodities showed signs
of spreading to other global markets for raw materials such as
palm oil and base metals.
Weakening fundamentals along with strong measures by Chinese
exchanges to stamp out speculative activity have helped reverse
momentum in China's massive commodity futures markets from
bullish to bearish in less than a month.
The deepening losses have started to weigh on global markets
elsewhere, in a similar manner to the boom and bust cycle in the
country's stock markets last year.
Malaysian palm oil futures, the global benchmark
for the commodity, fell more than 2 percent on Friday, with
traders blaming a 4 percent fall in China's vegetable oil
futures.
Iron ore futures in China have fallen 27 percent from their
April peak, pulling down the global spot benchmark
.IO62-CNI=SI down 21 percent from last month's high.
The crackdown on speculators in China's steel markets has
doused a recovery in base metals prices on the London Metal
Exchange, analysts say.
Rising levels of open interest, or open contracts, in
China's steel and iron ore futures, as prices fall deeper
suggest investors are looking at more downside risk.
"The sentiment is very bearish now, and investors are
looking for opportunities to take more short positions," said Wu
Wei, an analyst at Yong'an Futures in China's Hangzhou city.
The softer outlook for the Chinese economy, rising steel
production and waning seasonal demand have fueled the sharp
losses in steel-linked futures, said Wu.
"PAST THE PEAK"
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was down 5 percent at 2,020 yuan ($310) a tonne by 0553
GMT after falling by the 6 percent maximum allowed by the
exchange.
Rebar, or reinforcing steel used in construction, surged 80
percent from last December to April, but has since dropped more
than 27 percent. It has lost more than 11 percent this week, the
most since the contract was launched in 2009.
The price rally pushed some shuttered steel mills in the
world's top producer to resume production, but the ensuing price
rout could make them unprofitable again.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down
5.4 percent at 362.50 yuan a tonne after also dropping by its 6
percent downside limit.
"We are now kind of at or past the peak in seasonal demand
so prices are coming down. And maybe since we overshot on the
upside so we can undershoot on the downside," said Ian Roper,
commodity strategist at Macquarie.
Other steelmaking raw materials hit hard on Friday included
coke and coking coal on the Dalian exchange,
which fell 5.5 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.
Agriculture futures also slumped with soybean oil
and palm olein on Dalian down 4 percent and Shanghai
rubber falling nearly 5 percent. Egg and
soybean dropped more than 2 percent.
Investors appear to have pulled out more funds from Chinese
markets as exchanges keep up the pressure to control speculative
investment and crack down on high-frequency trading.
The Dalian exchange on Thursday said it will stop the 50
percent transaction fee discount on intraday trading of soybean
meal, corn starch, palm oil, and soybean oil futures from May
16.
($1 = 6.5198 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ed Davies)