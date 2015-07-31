HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 31 China has asked financial institutions in Singapore and Hong Kong for stock trading records, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, widening its pursuit of investors shorting Chinese stocks as Beijing struggles to stabilise queasy exchanges.

Three sources at Chinese brokerages and two at foreign financial institutions said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had asked for trading records in order to identify investors who had taken net short positions against Chinese stock markets.

Sources said the queries appeared targeted at discovering investor with short positions in offshore-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking A shares, and short positions in Chinese index futures taken via the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programme (QFII) and its yuan-denominated variant RQFII.

Sources at mainland brokerages that spoke to Reuters said they had already turned over the records.

The CSRC has no regulatory jurisdiction in Hong Kong or Singapore, but regulators cooperate on investigations of illegal behaviour.

The CSRC did not answer calls requesting comment. The Hong Kong regulator, the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC), declined to comment and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also declined to comment.

